By Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County has announced that its Fall Art and Craft Stroll scheduled for Sept. 13 in downtown Kankakee has been canceled.
In a press release, CAC President Bonnie S. Brewer said annual festivals like the stroll are a vital aspect of the organization’s mission, which is to serve arts organizations and artists by promoting participation in the arts in Kankakee County. One of the ways this is accomplished, she said, is through hosting events where community members can interact with these artists and organizations while experiencing art in all of its various forms.
“The global pandemic we have been facing has once again interrupted our efforts to present our annual festivals,” she said in a press release. “However, if art is to survive and flourish in our county in the future, we must make every effort to protect the health of our citizens today.”
The organization hopes to return to its normal schedule of regular festivals in 2021. In place of the Sept. 13 event, the CAC will host its annual meeting for members which was originally scheduled for April 27. Information about this rescheduled event will be provided to members in the coming weeks as details are finalized. Recipients of the James F. Carlson Summer Arts Camp Scholarships will be recognized at that time, along with the 2020 Friend of the Arts.
For now, art lovers can check out the new CAC Market on Facebook to view pictures of items for sale by local artists and information on how to contact them directly and purchase original works of art. Also, the Art Center Store at Northfield Square Mall is open once again for limited hours with displays of several local artists and unique gift items for sale.
