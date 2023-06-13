If you noticed a stage appear in Cobb Park overnight, you’re not imagining things. The stage is set for Acting Out Theatre Co.’s 2023 production of “Cinderella,” happening at 8 p.m. July 21-23. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at actingouttheatreco.org.
A trombone awaits play between sets during Sunday’s Jazz Time Big Band concert in Cobb Park. Despite cool temperatures brought on by some much-needed rain, the event, hosted by Riverview Historic District, drew nearly 200 attendees. On site for the performance was Monster Grilled Cheese & More and Rebel Ice Cream. The next event is set for 4 p.m. June 25, featuring Steve Martin playing bluegrass and Irish music. Rebel Ice Cream will be back alongside the food truck, Knack Knack Food’s Here.
If you noticed a stage appear in Cobb Park overnight, you’re not imagining things. The stage is set for Acting Out Theatre Co.’s 2023 production of “Cinderella,” happening at 8 p.m. July 21-23. Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at actingouttheatreco.org.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
A trombone awaits play between sets during Sunday’s Jazz Time Big Band concert in Cobb Park. Despite cool temperatures brought on by some much-needed rain, the event, hosted by Riverview Historic District, drew nearly 200 attendees. On site for the performance was Monster Grilled Cheese & More and Rebel Ice Cream. The next event is set for 4 p.m. June 25, featuring Steve Martin playing bluegrass and Irish music. Rebel Ice Cream will be back alongside the food truck, Knack Knack Food’s Here.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.