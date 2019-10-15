KANKAKEE — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Erica Paulissen, of Kankakee, on Monday afternoon.
The woman will appear before a judge this morning to be formally charged and have her bond set, according to Kankakee County Assistant State's Attorney Val Gunderson.
According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, the 21-year-old Paulissen was pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m. at Riverside Medical Center.
The accident occurred at 1875 West 2000S Road.
According to a preliminary investigation by Kankakee County Sheriff's Police, Paulissen went to check the mailbox when she was hit. The family had just returned from a trip, Gessner said.
