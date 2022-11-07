On Sunday afternoon, Aroma Park welcomed a new neighbor. Well, more like 100 new neighbors.

One hundred cats, that is, who are under the supervision of Karen Hemza and Sunrise Center Animal Rescue, and are awaiting adoption. Thirty cats were in the facility during Sunday’s grand opening, and another 70 will be brought in this week.

“I did take in 12 [cats] this week,” Hemza said, noting that it’s been “raining cats” and that several people showed up to the grand opening attempting to drop off cats.

