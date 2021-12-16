The Kankakee Valley Park District is moving forward to implement a COVID testing policy for its employees.
The board discussed forming a policy at its board meeting on Monday at the Bird Park administration building. Currently, the district can only request that employees get tested.
“COVID is really kind of going through quite a wave of our employees,” said Dayna Heitz, executive director of the district.
Heitz said it’s imperative that the district put a policy in place to require staff to get tested if they’ve come in close contact with someone who has COVID. The district will not require employees to get vaccinated.
“We need to keep our patrons as well as our staff healthy so that we can keep the ice rink and the rec center open,” she said. “If our staff continues to become sick and have to quarantine and so forth, we will end up not having enough staff, because we are short-staffed now as it is. We’ve got some that are working about 60 hours a week.”
Heitz said she will work with the park district’s attorney, David Freeman, to write the policy that would require testing of the staff if they’ve been exposed to COVID or have symptoms.
“The problem right now is without a policy, we don’t even ask people to [get tested],” Freeman said. “With a policy that’s approved by the board, we do require employees to [get tested]. Whether or not you believe in vaccines or not, is not the issue. The question is the health and safety of the employees and the patrons because at the end of the day, if you have a number of employees ill, you’re just going to be closing the facilities. So it’s my suggestion that we put into play some type of policy.”
Freeman said he will work with Heitz on the policy and present it at the next board meeting on Jan. 24.
“That makes sense to me,” said Ray Eads, board president. “And I think that allays some of the concern of the patrons going there and knowing that we have a policy in place.”
Board member Dave Skelly asked what would happen if an employee refused to get tested. Freeman said the employee would be sent home and would have to quarantine for 10 days.
“Again, the goal of this is to protect the other employees and your patrons,” Freeman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.