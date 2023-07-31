Harvard Apartments

An apartment building on Harvard Street in Momence had the roof torn off and a wall collapsed by a tornado that hit late Friday.

 Momence Fire Protection District

MOMENCE — A National Weather Service survey team reported two tornadoes touched down in Kankakee County late Friday night.

There were two other tornadoes confirmed in Illinois, one each in Grundy County and Kendall County.

According to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., preliminary data indicated there were nine reported tornadoes Friday in the contiguous United States out of 874 total reports, which also include wind and hail reports.

