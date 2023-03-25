Signs promote voting yes on the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county that would help fund mental health services. The materials were available at the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County’s round table presentation at Kankakee Community College on Feb. 10.
Historically, tax referendums have a hard time of passing muster in Kankakee County, regardless of the perceived benefits to the community.
In the April 4 general election, voters will decide whether to approve a one-quarter cent [0.25%] countywide sales tax that will fund mental health in Kankakee County. It will be a simple yes or no vote, and majority wins. If the referendum passes, it’s expected to generate about $3 million annually to fund mental health.
A dedicated group of health care advocates have come together to form the Kankakee County Citizens for Mental Health, chaired by Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. The group is in favor of the one-quarter cent sales tax, and it has been holding public meetings to answer questions and concerns from county residents.
The tax won’t apply to basic needs like groceries, medicine and registered vehicles.
Those items will not be taxed.
If the referendum passes, it would increase the county sales tax in unincorporated areas to 6.5%, up from 6.25%. The .25% also would be added to the tax rate in each city or village in the county, so the sales tax in Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee would increase from 8.25% to 8.5%. It would increase to 6.5% in Manteno.
“Identifying and addressing mental illness early saves more than it costs in the long run,” said Baron in a news release.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Opponents of the sales tax are asking when is enough, enough?
“No one is anti-mental health,” said Jim Byrne, who was on the Kankakee County Board from 2011-20 and lives in Bradley. “The market will dictate the need. I get the passion, but do it the right way.”
Bryne said there are alternatives to funding mental health as opposed to a permanent tax. He added the county already has a health department, and mental health should be part of its function.
“There are other ways to secure funding,” he said. “What about using grant writers for the funding? Why aren’t they using ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] money? … It’s typical of government, and it never works. It doesn’t address the problem.”
Byrne added there are 20 mental health providers in Kankakee County, and the emphasis should be on educating the public how to access those agencies. It shouldn’t been on raising taxes.
“We have the eighth-highest sales tax in the country,” he said. “Illinois has the most taxing bodies in the country, and here we have another example of it.”
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD ESTABLISHED
Also if the referendum passes, a community mental health board will be established by the county board within 60 days of the vote. The new board will oversee the funds.
There’s widespread support among county officials for a yes vote on the referendum, including Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford and county board members. Rowe gave a passionate plea for its passage at a county board meeting in January.
“My God, have we’ve not seen what’s happened in our community, right?” he said. “And the attack nationally on law enforcement, and we don’t have the supports to provide them. Mental health — the response in this community is wholly inadequate. And it is to the level where it is dangerous. It is a health crisis, a public safety crisis.”
Part of the plan for the funds would be to provide mental health counselors in every police department within the county.
The County Board voted 16-6 in January to place the referendum on the ballot. County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the board has no opinion on the tax, and it just voted.
“It was too important of an issue for the public not to weigh in on,” he said. “We didn’t make a decision. We’re not recommending anything, we’re just about the democratic process.”
Wheeler added he has his own opinion independent of the board.
“We have studies here that say it’s important,” he said. “We know that Illinois is the worst-funded mental health state in the United States, worse than D.C. And we also know that we have all these providers here locally, and none of them have any money so the waiting lists are extremely long. I know the need, and I know the lack of funding.
“So I’m not making an appeal for people to vote for it or against it. I would say know what the facts are before you listen to someone who lives on the internet on Facebook.”
Eric Peterson, CEO and founder of Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit that promotes positive mental health practices to our nation’s veterans, has also voiced his support for the tax.
Peterson said, it “can create a plethora of desperately needed mental health programs and services for our community.”
