Signs promote voting yes on the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county that would help fund mental health services. The materials were available at the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County’s round table presentation at Kankakee Community College on Feb. 10.

Historically, tax referendums have a hard time of passing muster in Kankakee County, regardless of the perceived benefits to the community.

In the April 4 general election, voters will decide whether to approve a one-quarter cent [0.25%] countywide sales tax that will fund mental health in Kankakee County. It will be a simple yes or no vote, and majority wins. If the referendum passes, it’s expected to generate about $3 million annually to fund mental health.

A dedicated group of health care advocates have come together to form the Kankakee County Citizens for Mental Health, chaired by Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. The group is in favor of the one-quarter cent sales tax, and it has been holding public meetings to answer questions and concerns from county residents.

