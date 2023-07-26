It is the Kankakee County tradition that many may not know about.

The Kankakee Speedway has been functioning on the grounds of the Kankakee County Fair since 1949.

Over that span of time on spring, summer and early fall nights, with a few skips, auto racing has been roaring around the track on Fridays. When the atmospheric conditions are right, the vroom, vroom of the races can be heard through much of Kankakee County.

