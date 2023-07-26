It is the Kankakee County tradition that many may not know about.
The Kankakee Speedway has been functioning on the grounds of the Kankakee County Fair since 1949.
Over that span of time on spring, summer and early fall nights, with a few skips, auto racing has been roaring around the track on Fridays. When the atmospheric conditions are right, the vroom, vroom of the races can be heard through much of Kankakee County.
Race assistants Rick Steinke and Matt Prodehl said the new promoter Billy Knippenberg has done wonders at the track. He’s in his second year in Kankakee in that role. The facility has been modernized with some new, cleaner graphics, an extended retaining wall and a light for every corner on the track. The Knippenbergs are a three-generation racing family.
Still, Steinke and Prodehl said, they run into longtime residents who have never been to the track or who might not even know that Kankakee has an auto race track.
Admission is $15 for adults. There are promotions designed to boost attendance, especially among children, like a giveaway of bicycles, face painting, some free school supplies, a race for children on Big Wheels and an autograph night. There is even a Power Wheels, a kids’ race of the battery-powered miniature cars children sit in. They would love to bring in a new generation of fans.
The races on a typical night might run from 6:15 to 10:30 p.m. Prodehl said it is a good value for your entertainment dollar.
An evening at the track could see as many as 14 races. The longer features might be 25 laps. Kankakee is a quarter-mile dirt track. From your vantage point in the stands, you can see the whole thing.
Drivers typically come from throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. They have had a husband-wife team, where he is the driver and she is the mechanic. There are also touring racers from far away. This season has seen drivers from Florida, Australia and New Zealand race in Kankakee.
Winning takes a mixture of preparing the car and driving aggressively on the track. At any moment it is possible for a driver to flip the car over. Racers have to be “borderline out of your mind,” Prodehl said, “because they are always on the edge of disaster.”
“When you see someone win a race after all that work, for so many years,” said Bill Yohnka, longtime race fan and announcer, “you are very happy for them.”
A PLACE TO RACE
The Kankakee track is a great place to race. Friday afternoons and evenings will see as many as 100 cars in the various classes. Pro late model is the top class, but there are many others, with some being more budget friendly for the starting racer.
Underneath the cars are an amazing array of engine and chassis. Up top is a colorful tin, carbon, fiber or otherwise thin body. Some have been considerably dented and dinged from kissing the wall. How you “set up” the car, adjusting springs and shocks, will affect the race result. The cars also look tilted to the naked eye, using aerodynamics to keep making the same turn.
Speeds on the quarter-mile dirt track reach up to 90 mph. The track is not quite a pure oval, with one end narrower than another. Racers say that adds to the charm, making it a great test of driving ability. A water truck circles the track on Friday afternoon, wetting it down, and then tamping it down. That holds down the dust. Kankakee, as a result, has a reputation as a track that is easy on the car’s tires.
The Kankakee track has had its brushes with fame. Caitlyn Brown, the first woman to be a pit crew member of a winning Indianapolis 500 team, raced here, as did NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace and Justin Allgaier, Prodehl and Steinke said.
There are plenty of other drivers living the dream, too. Union pipefitter Matt Hammond, of Bourbonnais, has been racing for seven years. He devotes 13 to 15 hours a week to his car.
Amber Crouch started in go-karts. Now she drives pro late model. Her grandfather, father and two brothers all raced, also. She has won, she said, and she is often “close a lot.”
Matthew Baker, now 18, also started as a go-karter at age 5. His dream is to be part of a professional team.
Mike McKinney, of Plainfield, is a former national street stock champion who races Kankakee. The year he won the title, 2012, he once rolled the car end over end.
Putting together the race takes a dedicated group of people. It’s a close knit bunch. Prodehl’s wife, Barb, runs the souvenir stand, where you can pick up Kankakee Speedway caps, shirts, hoodies and blankets. There’s also a big assortment of model cars. Steinke’s wife, Lucinda, handles the payouts to the drivers.
Prodehl and Steinke describe the race operation as a well-oiled machine. They are busy even before the season, which runs from April to near the end of September, is under way. They were replacing bleacher seat boards that warped over the winter and putting up new sponsor signs.
There are sponsors linked to racing and also some general businesses who just want to get their name out there. Sponsorship is an important part of race economics. The track is well-stocked with billboards, and the cars are moving and colorful.
It takes eight to 10 people to handle the concessions. By a Friday afternoon, the pleasant smell of the grill fills the air. There are a half dozen individuals helping out on the track. Six handle security. Two sell tickets. Four helpers work the scale, where the cars are weighed to make sure are placed into the correct class.
Many of those persons, Prodehl and Steinke said, are volunteers, helping because of a love of the sport.
“It’s a Friday night family,” they said. “We have some of the nicest people,” Steinke said.
Schedule AUGUST On Wednesday, Aug. 2, is Fair Night Racing as part of the Kankakee County Fair. Regularly scheduled racing returns on Aug. 18 (with a full program plus $600 to win) and Aug. 25 (with a full program, Vintage Racing of Illinois and $500 to win). SEPTEMBER On Sept. 1 is a full program with $3,000 to win; on Sept. 15 is a full program with $600 to win; on Sept. 22 is championship night with chances to win between $150 and $2,000. On Jan. 27, 2024, will be the awards banquet. For more information, go to kankakeecountyspeedway.com/schedule. {related_content_uuid}139b4a77-f402-4740-b7ec-a93911303c7a{/related_content_uuid}