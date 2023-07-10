Mike Downey (copy)

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff recently had the opportunity to tour the border between the United States and Mexico and gained an understanding of the immigration crisis occurring at the U.S./Mexico border in Texas.

Last month, Mike Downey was part of a group that toured the wall at McAllen, Texas.

“The tour itself was … eye opening. I don’t care what your thoughts are. It doesn’t matter what your thoughts are on illegal immigration and legal immigration. There’s a problem,” Downey said during an interview this week.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Recommended for you