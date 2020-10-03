Crossing the Kankakee River in the early 1850s generally required getting your feet (or your horse’s hooves) wet by finding a shallow stretch of the river bed (called a “ford”); bridges were few and far between. One such crossing point was Chobar’s Ford, a short distance upstream from the point where the Iroquois River flowed into the Kankakee. It was named for Isadore Chabert (Chobar), a fur trader who built his cabin on the south side of the Kankakee in 1834.
If you were a traveler riding north on the well-worn trail that led to Chobar’s Ford in the summer of 1852, you would have seen a surprising amount of activity on the opposite side of the river. A survey crew was at work on the north bank, making measurements and pounding in stakes to mark streets and building lots; a few hundred feet upstream, more workers were building what appeared to be a dam.
All that activity had been set in motion by brothers Alvin and Slocum Wilbur, who had purchased 40 acres of land on the north bank, and laid out a town they called “Aroma.” The plat of the townsite, filed in Will County (Kankakee County wouldn’t be established until the following summer), showed a community four blocks wide, running five blocks back from the river bank.
But where did that town name come from? Was “Aroma,” perhaps, a reference to the sweet scent of prairie flowers in the spring? No… the name had a less literal origin: it was a play on the last name of James L. Romer, a young man who had become a close friend, almost a son, to the Wilbur brothers.
Even when the Wilburs went bankrupt before completing their dam project, the name of the new town remained Aroma. James Romer was appointed trustee and sold the partly-built dam, the water rights and a site for a mill to Edwin R. Beardsley.
By the time Kankakee County was formed in 1853, Aroma had become a thriving settlement. It was one of the contenders —along with Momence, Bourbonnais and the just-established (but almost totally unpopulated) town of Kankakee — for the honor of becoming the county seat. With considerable and basically illegal election help from the Illinois Central Railroad, Kankakee became the site of the county’s government.
Aroma continued to develop, however, especially after Edwin Beardsley completed the dam project, dug a millrace to provide water power, and opened his large stone gristmill at the foot of Mill Street. Within a decade, Beardsley added a sawmill and a paper mill to his industrial complex.
After some 20 years of being “Aroma,” the community suddenly found itself with a new name when its post office was designated as “Waldron.” The catalyst for the change was the Cincinnati, Lafayette and Chicago Railroad, which laid its tracks through the village in 1872. The following year, promoters David Haworth and John Rorick platted a large subdivision of 28 blocks along the railroad tracks, naming it for E. H. Waldron, the railroad’s general superintendent. The post office adopted the Waldron name. For many years afterward, the community on the north bank of the Kankakee was generally referred to as Waldron, rather than Aroma.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Waldron became identified with several Kankakee River-related businesses: ice harvesting, clamming and entertainment. Harvesting ice from the river — in the days before electric refrigerators — was an important seasonal business. The first large “ice house” (storage building) was constructed by Kankakeean Lemuel Milk’s Waldron Ice Company in 1876. By the early 1890s, there were four ice houses in operation: two (the largest in the county) owned by the Waldron Ice Company on the south bank, and two more on the north bank, erected by the Crystal Ice Company.
“Clamming” involved harvesting a cash crop from the river: fresh-water clams, whose shells were in demand to be cut into “mother of pearl” buttons. In the early 1900s, thousands of tons of clamshells were harvested; most were shipped to factories in Muscatine, Iowa, the center of the button-making industry. A frequent bonus for the clam harvesters was finding a pearl when they opened a clam shell. Some were quite valuable.
Waldron’s entertainment aspect was located about a mile or so downstream of the village. Gougar’s Grove, a large wooded tract with cabins and tents, a water slide, dance hall and other amusements, attracted large numbers of visitors each summer. Many of those visitors arrived at the Grove aboard one of Captain Gougar’s river steamboats, which made frequent voyages between Kankakee and the resort. An adjoining attraction, Harnit’s Pony Farm, offered rides on Shetland ponies.
The village’s original “Aroma” designation, in altered form, was revived on Sept. 22, 1915, when the community’s postal address was changed to “Aroma Park.” In his book, Place Names of Kankakee County, local author Michael Mahoney notes, “Aroma Park’s former name is preserved by Waldron Road (County Highway 3), which runs between Kankakee and Aroma Park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!