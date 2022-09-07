AROMA PARK — The long-awaited and much-needed dredging of the Aroma Park boat launch got an official kickoff by Kankakee County on Tuesday.

County and state officials, as well as a representative from the engineering firm hired to complete the project, spoke at the boat ramp that’s in Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park on Front Street in Aroma Park.

“This is just a start,” said County Board chairman Andy Wheeler as officials fielded questions from the gathering of more than 50 people. “It’s going to go on for 50 years.”

