KANKAKEE — Armstrong Flooring, a key member of the Kankakee County economy for decades, has seen its stock tumble by some 50 percent in recent days and the company is expected to seek bankruptcy protection.
The company had been looking to sell itself, but, to this point, has not found a willing suitor.
Locally, the Armstrong site at 1401 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, employs about 350. The production lines at Armstrong operate seven days a week.
According to Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis the company recently filed a permit application with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to invest in the production process at the Kankakee plant.
Due to air quality issues, the IEPA is the granter of the permit.
“That would tell me Kankakee is still a viable location,” the mayor said. “It tells me Kankakee is still a strong plant. This is a reorganization.”
Michel Vermette, president and CEO of Armstrong, noted in a Monday press release that with the support of the board of directors, “we have determined that using the Chapter 11 process to effectuate a potential sale is the right next step for our company.”
“As we have said previously, we firmly believe in the value and potential of Armstrong Flooring — and we are confident that this definitive action puts us in the best possible position to preserve and maximize value for our stakeholders. In the meantime, we are open for business and remain firmly committed to our customers, vendors and employees as we navigate the path forward.”
The Lancaster, Pa.-based company said in recent published reports it has amended some of its credit agreements while engaging with interested “third parties to potentially sell itself.”
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said there is no question Armstrong is a vital member of the region’s employment base.
“It would be a big hit if something were to happen to that plant. That is a considerable employment center,” he said.
The Kankakee location produces flooring tiles found in many home improvement stores.
The company said in a recent Wall Street Journal report it had not found a buyer. It had a self-imposed deadline of May 8 to have such a deal in place.
As a result of this inability to find a buyer, the company will likely file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing allows a company experiencing financial difficulties protection from creditors for a limited period of time which allows the company an opportunity to reorganize itself.
The Armstrong financial situation is not new. The company warned in November supply chain disruptions, as well as rising inflationary pressures it anticipated would continue into 2022 — regarding transportation, labor and raw materials — would likely knock the company out of balance with its credit agreements.
On the final day of 2021, the company hired Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc., to assist in selling the company.
In order to fund and preserve its operations during the Chapter 11 process, Armstrong has entered into a credit agreement, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, providing for $30 million of financing.
Upon approval, the financing will provide Armstrong with the necessary liquidity to operate and cover expenses as it pursues a potential sale.
