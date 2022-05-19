KANKAKEE — Armstrong Flooring, Inc., a longtime-Kankakee-based manufacturer, gained approval Tuesday for much-needed financing totaling $24 million.
The financing will provide the Lancaster, Pa.-based company with operating capital as it continues to pursue what it labeled a “swift, value-maximizing sale process.”
Armstrong, of course, has been a longtime key Kankakee County employer. Located at 1401 N. Hobbie Ave., on the city’s northern edge, the company employs about 350.
The Kankakee plant operates seven days a week. The location manufactures floor tiles.
It was also recently reported that Armstrong paid Michel Vermette, its chief executive officer, and at least four other managers $4.8 million in annual incentive payments just prior to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing earlier this month.
Court documents cited by Yahoo News stated the incentives were needed to keep the executives on the job.
The company continues to work closely with several interested bidders for some or all of its assets and is operating its business as usual throughout the sale process.
The $24 million will be used in part for a revolving line of credit.
At the bankruptcy court hearing, Armstrong also received approval of its “Critical Vendor Motion,” which authorizes the company to use $9 million for payment to creditors and service providers whose goods and services are “truly critical” to its operations.
About 10 days ago, the company announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing allows a company experiencing financial difficulties protection from creditors for a limited period of time. The protection allows a company an opportunity to reorganize itself.
The Armstrong financial situation is not new. The company warned in November supply chain disruptions, as well as rising inflationary pressures it anticipated would continue into 2022 — regarding transportation, labor and raw materials — would likely knock the company out of balance with its credit agreements.
In Armstrong’s court filings, it noted it owes creditors $317.8 million and has assets worth $517 million.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
