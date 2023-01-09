Armour Road Bridge project

Cars travel through the construction zone over the Armour Road bridge Saturday night.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — The Armour Road bridge project, which began in April 2022, was halted late last year due to unforeseen circumstances, an Illinois Department of Transportation official said last week.

IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wappel said in an email there are issues with the piers that support the bridge.

The problems are causing IDOT to redesign how the piers will be supported, Wappel said.

