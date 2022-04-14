...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting greater than 50 mph expected. A
few gusts near 60 mph possible mid to late afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles,
especially on north-south oriented roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Traffic travels over the Armour Road bridge Monday afternoon. A proposed bridge reconstruction project slated to begin Monday comes after the structure received a rating of eight out of 100 points for bridge quality within the past year.
Traffic travels over the Armour Road bridge Monday afternoon. A proposed bridge reconstruction project slated to begin Monday comes after the structure received a rating of eight out of 100 points for bridge quality within the past year.
BOURBONNAIS — The Armour Road bridge $6 million reconstruction project is set to begin soon.
Last month, the Illinois Department of Transportation informed Village of Bourbonnais officials that work would begin Monday, April 18. They are still awaiting word if it indeed will start Monday, and as of Wednesday, no signage was posted on Armour Road or Kinzie Avenue alerting drivers of the impending construction.
When asked if the project was a go for Monday, Mayor Paul Schore said, “We heard it would start.”
He also said that village officials were told by IDOT that a news release announcing the closure would be sent later this week. The Journal left a message with IDOT District 3.
Previously, Bourbonnais officials said the state planned to add 13-foot-wide outside lanes for bicycles and pedestrians.
Bourbonnais, which owns the roadway west of the bridge, also would add a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the road that will run down to Mooney Drive.
Construction is expected to take 18 months to complete, and two lanes will be open throughout the project.
The proposed bridge reconstruction project comes after the structure received a rating of eight out of 100 points for bridge quality within the past year.
Schore said 100 is a rating given to a new bridge.
Assistant Village Administrator Laurie Cyr said 11,000 vehicles travel over the bridge daily.
