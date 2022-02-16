Are you ready for round two? The Kankakee area will be dealing with a myriad of winter weather conditions today and Thursday.
Currently, the National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a flood advisory for the Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy counties until further notice. The NWS said Tuesday afternoon an ice jam is affecting water levels in this area.
Scott Lincoln, senior service hydrologist with the NWS, said temperatures will continue to rise during the day today to around 50 degrees, causing most of the snow on the ground to completely melt.
“Rain will be coming in on top of that with 1 to 1.5 inches of rain through Thursday morning,” Lincoln said. “Some of the heaviest will be to the south and southeast around the Iroquois River.”
Lincoln said the warm temperatures and the rain will cause the ice on the Kankakee River to break up, which could lead to more rising of the water.
“We will have some rising river issues and some possible flooding,” Lincoln said, adding the area near Wilmington is the most concerning.
According to the NWS, flooding caused by an ice jam is expected on the Kankakee River near Interstate 55 downstream from Wilmington until further notice. Minor flooding in low-lying areas along the river is possible. The river is expected to remain elevated while the ice jam is in place.
The river stage was at 4.9 feet Tuesday morning, and the flood stage is 6 feet. Snow cover contains up to 1 inch of water equivalent, most of which will melt Thursday, adding to runoff because of rainfall.
“If the river would continue to rise, we could get to a flood warning,” Lincoln said on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a little bit early to forecast. We try not to focus on the impact until we get closer.”
Round two of the hazardous weather calls for a winter storm watch for the area from late today through early Thursday evening, according to the NWS. The watch includes Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston and Will counties as well as Jasper, Lake and Newton counties in Indiana. Area cities included in the watch are Coal City, Wilmington, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, Manteno, Dwight, Watseka, Gilman, Beecher and Peotone.
“Our best guess right now for the Kankakee area is 3 to 6 inches of snow,” Lincoln said.
Lincoln said to expect between 4 and 7 inches of snow to the north of Kankakee in Will County and 2 to 4 inches south of Kankakee in Iroquois County and in Jasper County in Indiana.
“The heaviest snow is just a little north [of Kankakee], closer to I-80,” Lincoln said.
Making matters worse in the Kankakee area, Lincoln said there is a possibility of freezing rain and sleet before it turns to snow. The rain will begin late today and continue into Thursday morning when it will begin to turn to freezing rain or a mixture of rain and snow between 6 to 10 a.m.
“It could be sleet, snow mixed in, or as freezing rain,” he said.
In Iroquois County, it more likely will start as freezing rain before turning to snow.
Although some computer models have called for heavier amounts of snow for the Kankakee area, Lincoln said the NWS never relies solely on one model but several. He said the forecasted amount of snow could change as it gets closer to Thursday.
“The afternoon will see heavy snowfall rates and wind at the same time, especially as you get late into the afternoon,” he said.
Weather Underground, another weather service, is forecasting .81 inches of rain on Wednesday and 5.6 inches of snow on Thursday for Kankakee.
It says that travel will be hazardous as heavy snow at a rate of more than an inch per hour is possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.