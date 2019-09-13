GLEN JEAN, W. Va. — The United States hosted its first World Scout Jamboree in 52 years over the summer.
Three locals were among the 50,000 Boy Scouts from 160 countries to attend the 24th World Scout Jamboree at Summit Bethel Reserve in West Virginia.
Scout Master Mike Casagrande, as well as Life Scouts Tony Casagrande and Hunter Romanowski, all of St. George Troop 319, attended the two-week event from July 22 to Aug. 2.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Mike Casagrande, who was deputy fire marshal for the event. “There is no place — other than, maybe, the United Nations — where you have this many countries with the vast amount of cultures in one place.”
The jamboree provided a memorable experience for Romanowski and Tony Casagrande. They hiked, kayaked, exchanged patches and bonded with scouts from all over the world.
“There wasn’t much of a language gap,” said Tony Casagrande, a junior at Manteno High School. “Everyone would bring something or do something related to their culture. Nobody cared about who someone was or where they were from. We all just had fun and shared our cultures.”
“I was expecting a culture shock,” added Romanowski, who is a junior at Grant Park High School. “I was excited to learn as much as I could about other languages and cultures. That was my favorite part — just interacting with everyone and finding out how much we have in common through Scouts.”
Before this summer, the last World Scout Jamboree held in the United States was in 1967, when it was held in Idaho. Despite the large congregation of Scouts, there were no issues.
“Not at one time did I hear anything political,” Mike Casagrande said. “You had people from all these countries working together to make this happen without any issues.”
The next World Scout Jamboree will take place in 2023 in South Korea.
“It’s the greatest thing I have ever experienced in Scouts because I don’t think I’ll be able to do it again for another 50 years,” Tony Casagrande said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!