When it comes to video gambling, Kankakee County residents partake more than most Illinoisans.
Kankakee County’s more than 500 video gambling machines generated $22 million in net income for their owners in the last fiscal year.
That sum is the equivalent of $196 for every man, woman and child in the county, according to the state Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. That figure puts the county in 41st place among the state’s 102 counties for per-capita video gambling income.
|County
|Net income per capita
|Cook
|$65
|Grundy
|$259
|Iroquois
|$198
|Kankakee
|$196
|Livingston
|$206
|Will
|$104
Six years ago, the state gave municipalities and counties the right to allow video gambling within their jurisdictions. It has been a growth industry. In 2016, the net income per capita received was $132 in Kankakee County, a number that has risen nearly 50 percent in three years, according to the commission analysis.
Video gambling is taxed at a rate of 30 percent, with 25 percent going to the state and 5 percent to local governments.
The biggest spending on video gambling was in downstate, where the median household income is less than the Chicago metropolitan area.
Will County, a collar county that neighbors Kankakee County to the north, collected $104 in video gambling income per capita, about half of Kankakee County’s amount.
The far wealthier Will County has a median household income of $81,000, compared with $56,000 in Kankakee County.
To Kankakee County’s south, downstate Iroquois County has an even higher rate of video gambling, where about 200 machines generate the equivalent of $198 for every man, woman and child, putting Iroquois in 39th place.
Grundy County pulls in $259 in net income per capita, ranking 16th statewide. Livingston County stands at $206, in 37th place.
Statewide, the average net income per capita is $124.
The numbers are for the state’s 2019 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
As the most populous county, Cook County has the most video gambling machines with about 5,700. But it falls 101st of 102 counties in net income per capita — the equivalent of $65 for every man, woman and child. One of the reasons is that Chicago banned video gambling machines.
The income from video gambling is expected to continue to grow. This year, the state allowed bars to have up to six machines each, up from the current five.
Don Daake, a business professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, said it’s hard to make the argument that gambling pays off for gamblers or the economy in general.
“I don’t find that the benefits you get short-term outweigh the costs,” he said in an interview. “When people go out and spend money in restaurants and buy things, you probably get a better return for the dollar. There’s a multiplier effect. With video gambling, some of it goes to the state, and a lot goes to the owners. I doubt there’s much of a multiplier.”
Ivan Fernandez, executive director of the Illinois Video Gaming Machine Operators Association, said video gambling has a good track record in Illinois.
“There has been no increase in crime rates. There was a fear that downtowns and neighborhoods would turn into Vegas strips,” he said, adding that such fears were not realized.
He acknowledged the rate of video gambling in the suburbs is lower, but said that was because many towns there do not allow it.
“It’s changing pretty quickly,” Fernandez said. “Recently, Schaumburg, Mount Prospect and Lombard voted to let us in. Our track record for seven years has shown that a lot of fears people had did not come to fruition. The suburbs are coming around and giving us a second look.”
