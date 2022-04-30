The sound of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” surrounded the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School football field as athletes for the 2022 Boilermaker Games took to the field to prepare for opening ceremonies Friday morning.
A crowd of family, friends, faculty and students cheered on the athletes as they ran through the inflatable BBCHS football helmet for the first time since fall 2019. With a two-and-a-half-year wait between games, the year’s theme “We’re back!” couldn’t be more fitting.
Boilermaker Games is an annual event where students in high school-area special education programs work with their Best Buddies (peer helpers) to compete in various sporting activities.
“We wanted to give [students] a positive experience to close out the school year,” said Dr. Candace Wells, BBCHS director of special services.
“We’re thrilled to be back. We have quite a few new schools in attendance … it’s just a fun-filled day for everyone.”
The BBCHS band played as athletes, their Best Buddies and aids ran through paper signs for their respective schools.
The following schools participated in the day’s events: BBCHS, Clifton Central High School, Herscher High School, Kankakee Area Special Education Cooperative (KASEC), Manteno High School, Menta Academy, Momence High School, Peotone High School, SOWIC, St. Anne High School and Kankakee High School.
St. Anne students were wearing shirts featuring a photo of classmate Shea Harris, who recently passed away.
Once participants took the field, attention turned to the BBCHS choir for the national anthem. From there, BBCHS athlete Ke’Sean Frazier took the microphone to get everyone revved up for the games.
The moment he excitedly roared “let’s get ready to rumble!” the warmth of the sun hit down on the field and the games began. First up were three challenges that featured one athlete-and-buddy team per school per challenge.
The first challenge was each athlete and buddy had to place one arm behind their back and use the other to see who could remove the contents of a full box of tissues the fastest. The second challenge was cup stacking and the third was toilet paper mummy-wrapping.
Before breaking out into the day’s athletic events, participating mascots raced around the track on hippity hops.
Best Buddies from Manteno High School — including Olivia Willis, junior; Mackenzie Hespen, sophomore; and Tess Bottoms, senior — agreed that celebrating with their buddies is the best part of the day.
“The positive energy is just indescribable,” Bottoms said.
Manteno athlete Anna Werner shared she enjoyed taking part in the mummy-wrapping challenge. When asked about her favorite part of the day, she excitedly said, “The games!”
After the team relay races, there was an hour-and-a-half of individual field events and sprints. This was followed by lunch — equipped with a dance party — before the day concluded with a closing ceremony and awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.