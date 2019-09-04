KANKAKEE — The regional sewer plant sends tens of thousands of dollars every year to the city of Kankakee’s coffers, but it’s unclear why.
This money ultimately comes from sewer ratepayers in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee and Aroma Park. For years, the amount has been $50,000 annually. Now, the city is requesting $102,000.
This long-standing practice is drawing opposition from Bradley, which contends the other towns are paying Kankakee for little to nothing in return.
As a public body, the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency does not pay property taxes. So the agency instead assesses Kankakee what is known as a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, fee.
The agency pays no such fee to any other taxing body, including the Kankakee School District.
It’s no secret that Kankakee holds sway over the board. The city’s mayor appoints four of its seven members. Together, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park are a minority, each getting one vote.
The city and KRMA are tied so closely together that the agency’s longtime executive director, Richard Simms, also was the city’s utilities superintendent.
During the last couple of KRMA meetings, Bradley’s representative, Rob Romo, the village’s finance director, has questioned the payments. He told the village board in July that he was “pretty confident” no other government entity pays Kankakee such fees.
At last week’s KRMA board meeting, Romo asked fellow member and Kankakee Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal, “Who else do you charge fees to?”
She responded, “Five to seven over the course of time.”
She did not identify them. The Daily Journal has left messages with Kubal asking about the other organizations’ identities, but she did not return them.
Previously, plant Superintendent Art Strother was asked to list things that KRMA would need from the city in return for the annual payment.
He said the city could repair, sweep and plow the plant’s internal roads.
“KRMA has paid for that in the past,” Strother said.
He said the agency also pays to mow its lawns and trim trees.
“The (city) department of public works could assist in that,” Strother said.
Kankakee officials made no commitments in response.
Romo was unconvinced.
“I can’t comprehend $102,000 in services that would justify this payment. I would need to see a lot more man hours. That’s a lot of money,” Romo said. “KRMA cuts its own grass and paves its own roads. That’s a little rich for me.”
Romo has said he wants detailed documentation on how the city comes up the $102,000 number.
