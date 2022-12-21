Winter weather incoming

Kobe Sands and his siblings clear a driveway in Bradley on Feb. 2 after a snowstorm dropped about 10 inches on the Kankakee County metro area. A winter storm watch is now in effect with similar predictions from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night for the area and much of the Midwest. Blizzard conditions and dangerous travel is possible with wind gusts up to 55 MPH and bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25- to 30-below zero, according to AccuWeather. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes in these conditions.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — One of the coldest Christmases in recent memory is forecast for this weekend.

The National Weather Service at Chicago said we could see the temperature quickly plunge Thursday afternoon from 30 degrees to sub-zero.

A winter storm watch has been posted by the NWS for Thursday afternoon until Saturday morning.

