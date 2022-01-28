As snow piles up, Aqua Illinois is asking neighbors to lend a hand — or rather two hands using a snow shovel.
As people are aware, seconds matter in an emergency and if firefighters are required to first clear a fire hydrant before being able to hook up hoses, further damage to property can take place.
In that regard, Aqua Illinois, the company which operates the area's water system, is asking residents living near a fire hydrant to take a few moments when shoveling snow to remove snow around the hydrant.
The company is asking for a path to the hydrant be cleared as well as the immediate area around the hydrant.
"Residents play an important role in helping firefighters protect their neighbors in wintry weather," said Angela Serafini, spokeswoman for Aqua Illinois. "... Clearing snow from around a fire hydrant and shoveling a path from the roadway is critical for emergency personnel to quickly locate and access hydrants for firefighting purposes."
