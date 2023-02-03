...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Manteno Chamber of Commerce staff pose with the 2021-22 scholarship recipients.
MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce each year awards two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors, one male and one female. These scholarships are awarded to any high school senior that resides in Manteno.
The scholarship criteria are based on the applicant’s scholastic achievement, interest in continuing education and career goals, participation and leadership in school and community activities and reputation for good citizenship and moral character.
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce offers a third scholarship to Kankakee Community College. The 2022-23 Kankakee Community College Foundation Scholarship application is open until March 1. Students who plan on attending KCC during the 2023-24 academic year are encouraged to complete an online application at foundation.kcc.edu/scholarships.
