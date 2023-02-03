Manteno Chamber - scholarship (copy)

Manteno Chamber of Commerce staff pose with the 2021-22 scholarship recipients. 

 Photo provided

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce each year awards two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors, one male and one female. These scholarships are awarded to any high school senior that resides in Manteno.

The scholarship criteria are based on the applicant’s scholastic achievement, interest in continuing education and career goals, participation and leadership in school and community activities and reputation for good citizenship and moral character.

