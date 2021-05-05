KANKAKEE — Frank Hasik IV sought a Kankakee City Council position for two years.
The Republican won the election for the 4th Ward aldermanic post against his Democratic Party opponent, Dawn Tutt, by a large margin.
But at Monday night’s Kankakee City Council meeting, when six recently elected council members were raising their right hand and taking the oath of office, Hasik was at home.
The 32-year-old Kankakee Environmental Services Utility employee was not able to take the office because as a city employee, he is not allowed to be an elected official as well as an employee of the same municipality.
As a result of this unusual situation, 12-year Kankakee 4th Ward Alderman Jim Faford will remain in this position on the 14-member council until a successor is chosen by Mayor Chris Curtis.
The mayor will have 30 days to fill the post once it has been declared vacant. Curtis said Tuesday he could have a candidate selected as early as the May 17 council meeting.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hasik told the Journal he has not submitted a letter stating he is vacating his position to Mayor Curtis.
Following the swearing-in ceremony at Monday’s meeting, Mary Ryan Norwell, the city’s in-house counsel, stated because Hasik failed to take the oath of office, the question becomes: What happens to the position of 4th Ward alderman?
“Illinois law clearly states that the alderman who has held the office for the term of four years hold that office until his successor is elected and qualified [sworn in],” she said.
By not taking the oath, Hasik, in effect, “has not qualified for the office of alderman,” she said.
She added, “The law also states that the current alderman is not only entitled, but is also obligated to exercise the functions and duties of the office until the successor is lawfully chosen and qualified.”
That statement means Faford will stay in his current office until a successor is put into place. The other 4th Ward council member is Danita Grant-Swanson.
Norwell cited two sections of the Illinois Compiled Statues backing up her opinion. She also cited an Illinois appellate case regarding her direction to keep Faford in place on a tentative basis.
Those interested in serving should contact the mayor’s office at 815-933-0500 or forward a resume or letter to cwcurtis@citykankakee-il.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.