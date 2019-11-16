By David Giuliani
BRADLEY — GreenTree of Bradley Nursing and Rehab Center is now Aperion Care Bradley. The name change comes with a new owner. Aperion Care took control of the nursing home at 650 N. Kinzie Ave. on Sept. 1.
The facility had recently undergone a name change, with its previous family owners renaming it GreenTree in February. The move followed a spate of troubles with state and federal regulators. It was previously called River North.
The home has been given the worst rating among Kankakee County’s facilities by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and now is in the agency’s “special focus” program, which means it is subject to more frequent inspections.
While under the GreenTree name, ownership of the facility was under contention in a 2018 lawsuit and the facility had a number of run-ins with regulators, resulting in more than $75,000 in fines from the state Department of Public Health for various care issues.
The current owner, Aperion Care, is a chain of nursing homes based in suburban Lincolnwood and operating in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.
According to a September analysis by the Daily Journal, 24 of Aperion’s 46 nursing homes were rated “much below average,” according to the federal government. Two more had no ratings because they were in the “special focus” program like Bradley’s home. Another 10 were rated below average at that time. Aperion’s closest facility is in Wilmington, which is rated below average.
Five of Aperion’s homes were rated as average, four as above average and one as much above average.
In September, Aperion lawyer Fred Frankel told the Daily Journal that the company’s strategy was to take over troubled nursing homes, explaining why so many of them are low rated.
“Our goal is to stabilize a facility and see it flourish, giving the highest quality of care to residents in all our buildings,” Frankel said.
