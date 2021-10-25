Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) affecting Cook and Lake IN Counties. Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. Iroquois River at Rensselaer affecting Jasper County. Vermilion River near Leonore affecting La Salle County. Vermilion River at Pontiac affecting Livingston County. Mazon River near Coal City affecting Grundy County. Illinois River at Morris affecting La Salle and Grundy Counties. Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. For the Vermilion River (Illinois Basin)...including Pontiac, Leonore...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected before 1 PM CDT this afternoon. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for Kankakee River from IL/IN state line downstream to confluence with Iroquois River at Aroma Park, including the Momence gauge. * From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 3:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 3.4 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 6.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Residences along Serpentine Drive are threatened in the Garden of Eden subdivision upstream of Momence. Residences along Riverside Drive are threatened in the Illiana subdivision upstream of Momence. County road 15500E/3500N threatened north of the river. River North Road and River South Road threatened west of Momence. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.6 feet on 01/14/1994. &&