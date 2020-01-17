Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CST /5PM EST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW WILL BEGIN BY LATE AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING. SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODERATE TO HEAVY AT ONSET, WITH RATES OF ONE HALF TO ONE INCH PER HOUR. NEARLY ALL OF THE SNOW WILL FALL BY LATE EVENING, WITH THE SNOW CHANGING TO SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN BY MIDNIGHT BEFORE BECOMING ALL RAIN OVERNIGHT. TOTAL WET SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...KANKAKEE, WILL AND IROQUOIS COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS AND LAKE, PORTER, NEWTON, JASPER AND BENTON COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A LULL IN PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE A STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGS RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, AND STRONG WESTERLY WINDS GUSTS OF 45 MPH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS CAN BE OBTAINED ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR INDIANA ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 18002617623. &&