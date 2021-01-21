The ruling regarding the lawsuit between the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Village of Bradley will have to wait a while longer.
The anticipated ruling on Wednesday from Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski took a detour when Jamie Boyd, the attorney representing Bradley, requested a week delay so he could present an oral argument on a portion of the case.
Joe Cainkar, the attorney representing the CVB, said Boyd had since October to make an argument and had failed to do so.
After a short meeting between Sliwinski, Boyd and Cainkar, the judge gave Boyd a week to prepare his argument. The case will resume at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Sliwinski said a decision on the case would be delivered a short time thereafter, but did not specify an exact date on Wednesday.
At a hearing two weeks ago, Boyd, nor anyone from the village was on hand. At that time, Sliwinski stated a decision on this long-running dispute would be delivered on Wednesday.
The two sides are arguing about the validity of a five-year intergovernmental agreement which the Bradley Village Board — then under Mayor Bruce Adams — approved on April 22, 2019.
Adams resigned his position a short time later. Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson has questioned the validity of the agreement as it was approved immediately prior to the current board being seated.
At issue is about $500,000 of hotel/motel sales tax dollars. The CVB contends the money belongs to them, per the intergovernmental agreement, and would be spent promoting tourism countywide.
Some 67 percent of the CVB’s annual budget is comprised of revenue from Bradley-based hotels and motels.
Of Kankakee County’s 14 hotels and motels, eight are within Bradley’s borders.
Bradley, however, contends the agreement is not valid and the money generated within Bradley lodging locations should be returned to Bradley when the previous agreement expired in 2018.
The tax money generated in Bradley since Aug. 1, 2019, is being held in an account by the Kankakee County treasurer until the matter is resolved.
In addition to Bradley, hotel/motel tax revenue from Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence and unincorporated Kankakee County fund the bulk of the CVB’s annual approximate $900,000 budget.
