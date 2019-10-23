The Military Warriors Squad is seeking participants to join its annual run on Veterans Day to honor all persons who have served the country.
The run will take place throughout downtown Manteno.
Runners and other participants will meet at 7:15 a.m. at Heritage Park on Nov. 11.
Navy veteran Daniel Gerber, who began the run six years ago on Veterans Day, says the group is seeking additional runners to show support for local veterans.
The group, which consisted of about 20 runners last year, will jog in their battle gear from Heritage Park to each Manteno school as a way to “share some patriotism and pride in our country,” Gerber said in an email to the Daily Journal.
Since all participants run together in a squad, prospective runners must be able to maintain an 11-mph pace.
Joining the team for the second year in a row is local business owner Jojo Sayson, who will be escorting runners in his Humvee, or “high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle,” topped with a .50 caliber machine gun.
World War II veteran Ray Olley will be riding inside the Humvee with Sayson, Gerber said, and the group is also seeking veterans to ride in the vehicle alongside him.
To join the squad, interested runners should contact Gerber as soon as possible, as available spaces will be limited because of safety reasons.
For more information or to inquire about joining the run, contact Gerber via email at gerb959@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!