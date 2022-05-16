The Kankakee Kiwanis Club honored students from 11 county high schools with leadership awards at a luncheon May 9 at the Quality Inn in Bradley.
This is the 98th year for the awards in Kankakee County. The Kankakee Kiwanis Club, more than a century old, is one of the oldest Kiwanis Clubs in the country.
The awards honor a male and female leader at each high school. There is also an Arion-Sousa award, given to a student in either vocal or instrumental music. The award-winners are selected by the faculty at each school.
The student and their parents are the guests of Kiwanis at the luncheon. Funds for the project are raised through the annual Kiwanis peanut and gummy bear sale.
This year’s winners:
Bishop McNamara
• Olivia Coy, the daughter of Meredith Huot, is the female leader. She plans to study criminology and psychology at Butler. She is the head of the Big-Sister-Big Brother at Mac.
• Aiden Weber, the son of Tricia and Eric Weber, is the male leader. Student Council president and an Illinois State Scholar, he plans to study professional flight in college.
• Alex Orozco, the son of Guadalupe and Cesar Orozco, is the Arion-Sousa winner. He plays the clarinet and plans to attend Carthage College for computer science and music.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School
• Gianna Kohl, the daughter of Mark and Misti Kohl, is the female leader. She plans to major in musical theater at Texas State University. She is a member of Best Buddies, jazz choir and the varsity dance team.
• Ian Andrew Coon, the son of David Coon and Heather Maxson, is the male leader. He plans to study biochemistry. President of the National Honor Society and vice president of the senior class, he participated in football, basketball and track.
• Cameron Abbott, the son of Chris and Michele Abbott, is the Arion-Sousa winner. He plans to continue playing music in college. An Illinois State Scholar and a high honor roll student, he is on the math team and first chair alto saxophone in symphonic band and jazz band.
Central High School
• Allison Cox, the daughter of Benjamin and Christie Cox, is the female leader. She plans to study radiology at Kankakee Community College. A member of the National Honor Society, she was captain of the softball, volleyball and basketball teams.
• Ryan Kohler, the son of Darrin and Kelly Kohler, is the male leader. He earned a first place in Vet Science competition and was active in soccer, basketball and FFA.
• Katie Thompsen, the daughter of David and Jennifer Thompsen, is the Arion-Sousa winner. She plans to study kinesiology at the University of Illinois. Active in musicals, plays, jazz band, jazz choir and madrigals, she is the cantor for St. Peters Catholic Church.
Grace Christian Academy
• Kristen Isaacs, the daughter of April and Don Isaacs, is the female leader. Her college plans are undecided. She earned the Bible Award and was the Kankakee Area Career Center Student of the Quarter.
• Zach McGuirt, the son of Alan and Kris McGuirt, is the male leader. He plans to study data science in college. Class president, he played baseball and basketball all four years in high school.
• Anna Berg, the daughter of Tim and Tonya Berg, is the Arion-Sousa winner. She will study business at Grace College in Indiana. She plays viola, percussion, bass guitar and standup bass. She volunteers at church and Vacation Bible School.
Grant Park
• Isabelle Currier, the daughter of Neal and Rhiannon Currier, is the female leader. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University. An honor roll student, she appeared in school plays and in the band the jazz band. She is the morning announcer and plays on the golf team.
• Hunter Romanowski, the son of Philip and Tina Romanowski, is the male leader. He plans to study aviation. An Illinois State Scholar, he is active in Boy Scouts, drama club, chess team and scholastic bowl.
• Wesley Schneider, the son of Greg and Amy Schneider, is the Arion-Sousa winner. He plans to attend Kankakee Community College. A trumpet player, he was in band and jazz band for four years. He volunteers at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno and with a church group at an Indian reservation.
Herscher High School
• Gracyn Cordes, the daughter of Todd and Gina Cordes, is the female leader. She plans to major in psychology at Illinois State University. An Illinois State Scholar, she is president of SADD, vice president of the National Honor Society and played volleyball.
• Gavin Markoff, the son of Joshua and Jenifer Markoff, is the male leader. He plans to study political science at Vanderbilt University. A member of the scholastic bowl team, he participates in Red Cross blood drives.
• Gunnar Tejes, the son of Mike and Dana Bennett Tejes, is the Arion-Sousa winner. His college plans are undecided. An Illinois State Scholar, he was a member of the Tournament of Roses Honor Band. He participated in robotics and scholastic bowl.
Kankakee High School
• Kamise Smith, the daughter of Katrina Harrison, is the female leader. She plans to study criminology. She is the president of the National Honor Society and winner of the Chief Kay award.
• Isiah Selvie, the son of Jennifer Selvie, is the male leader. He plans to study acting, photography and creative writing. An honor roll student, he has appeared in school plays and runs track.
• Gabriel V. Mendez, the son of Gabriel Mendez and Guadalupe Mendez, is the Arion-Sousa winner. He plans to study animation and music at Columbia College, where he has earned a Dean’s Scholarship. A member of the River Valley Wind Ensemble, he is a church choir director.
Kankakee Trinity Academy
• Ashlynn Massey, the daughter of Jared and Kenna Massey, is the female leader. She plans to study biology at Wheaton College, where she has a presidential academic scholarship. A soccer and softball player, she is the student council treasurer and a River Valley Christian Fellowship volunteer for day camp and Bible School.
• Caleb Kendregan, the son of Scott and Regan Kendregan, is the male leader. He plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University. A member of the National Honor Society, he played baseball and basketball and is a lifeguard at the YMCA.
• Jonah Worden, the son of Jason and Jennifer Worden, is the Arion-Sousa winner. He will major in ministry and minor in psychology. A member of the soccer, volleyball and basketball teams, he is the lead vocalist in Trinity’s Eagle Ministry Worship team.
Manteno High School
• Tess Bottoms, the daughter of Eric and Jacqueline Bottoms, is the female leader. A member of the Student Council and Interact Club, she plans to study at Trevecca Nazarene University.
• Mason Acquaviva, the son of Nicholas and Kimberly Acquaviva, is the male leader. An Illinois State Scholar, president of the National Honor Society and drum major for the marching band, he plans to major in history at the University of Illinois.
• Caden VanSwol, the son of Tim and Amy VanSwol, is the Arion-Sousa winner. A member of the jazz band, concert band and marching band, he plays the tuba and plans to major in music.
Momence High School
• Emma Smart, the daughter of Brian and Sharie Smart, is the female leader. She plans to study at the University of Kentucky. An Illinois State Scholar, she is a member of the Momence Honor Guard and captain of the volleyball team.
• Ethan Mills, the son of Wayne Mills and Tricia Mills, is the male leader. He plans to study mechanical engineering at Olivet Nazarene University. An Illinois State Scholar, he is president of the National Honor Society and was first team all-conference in football.
• Jalen Turner, the son of I’tanzia Hawkins, is the Arion-Sousa winner. He plans to major in criminal justice at Grand Canyon University. He plays percussion and drums and has volunteered to clean up the streets in Momence.
St. Anne Community High School
• Andrea Guerrero, the daughter of Maria and Jesus Guerrero, is the female leader. She plans to study at Kankakee Community College. A member of the National Honor Society, she is active in Spanish Club and student council.
• Pedro Pena, the son of Pedro Pena Sr. and Maria Merced Pena, is the male leader. He plans to attend Kankakee Community College, studying to be a paralegal. A scholar athlete, state scholar and member of the scholastic bowl team, he is a tutor and is on the track and soccer teams.
• Samantha Ramirez, the daughter of Alex and Rebecca Ramirez, is the Arion-Sousa winner. She plans to study multimedia at Olivet Nazarene University. In honor band and honor choir, she plays saxophone, flute and violin. She is also a member of theater club, chess club and 4-H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.