KANKAKEE — It is now one of the area’s oldest Christmas traditions. For the 25th year, the 2019 Christmas Day Dinner will provide a free holiday meal on Dec. 25. The dinner will be offered at nine locations in Kankakee County. To attend, you must make a reservation by Friday, Dec. 20, by calling 815-614-2697.
Last year, 1,250 meals were served. That number has been pretty steady in recent years, says Randy Van Fossan, chairman of the event.
The longtime charity grew out of a missions committee at Grace Community United Methodist Church. The committee wanted to expand upon the generosity of Bishop McNamara High School's Thanksgiving Dinner by also creating a free meal program at Christmas. They brainstormed ways to raise the necessary money and came up with a golf outing. That golf outing in September and the meal itself endure after more than two decades.
“We had 36 golfers at that first event and we were thrilled,” Van Fossan said. "When we started, we were so inexperienced. We did not know that we were supposed to provide prizes for the golfers."
“Col. James Kasler [the owner of South Shore Golf Course] came out of the clubhouse carrying shirts. 'Here, give away these,'" he said.
This year’s golf outing had 140 entries and raised $42,000. The golf outing has also become a community event, honoring someone in the area for their contributions. This year’s honorees were Mike and Sharon Smith. Past honorees have included Phil and Lynda Kambic of Riverside Hospital, Amy LaFine of St. Mary’s Hospital; and political leaders Jerry Weller, Phil Novak, Lisa Dugan and George Ryan.
Van Fossan says the purpose of Christmas Day Dinner is to bringing neighbors, friends and family together around the table from across Kankakee County.
“It’s unifying,” Van Fossan said. “It is designed to cross lines that might otherwise divide us.”
The audience, he says, is a cross-section. There are single parents, moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, and single senior citizens. Dominic Randazzo, longtime board member, says that if someone is sitting alone, eating, a volunteer will purposely sit next to them. “We don’t want anyone to be alone.”
The meal is served at 11 a.m., but many will stay until 1 p.m., when the doors close. There is some form of holiday entertainment at each of the sites, including Christmas caroling, music or visits with Santa. Some locations might even have all three. Food donations are also given away.
Randazzo recalled a year that a single mother attended the dinner with her three children. The family won several of the door prizes, with one of the children winning the final door prize of the evening.
“The child looked up,” Randazzo said, “and told mom that this was their best Christmas.”
At one of the first dinners, Randazzo said he realized the reality for some of those attending. A man who won one of the early door prizes — a poinsettia — quietly asked to trade it for a frozen turkey.
“I realized then,” Randazzo said, “that we were all about meeting certain needs.”
Van Fossan says that the organization has never had to recruit volunteers.
“People just get it,” he said.
Calling it an easy event to chair, he said it's a “testament to the power of a good idea."
“There are times when it has a spiritual feeling,” he said, adding that some families and individuals return year after year.
This year’s meal is being catered by the Bennett-Curtis House and includes turkey, ham, stuffing, sweet potato or pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry, salad, vegetables, coffee, tea, milk, soda and water.
Van Fossan says that Bennett-Curtis, along with La Villetta at the Elks, which catered the dinner for several years, have treated it as more than a job.
“They have always had a heart,” he said.
