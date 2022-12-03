BRADLEY — Ten years ago, Kankakee County business owners and leaders had made one point very clear.

They were shutting their doors when it came to sponsoring and funding numerous area chambers of commerce.

If that was how the chambers wanted to operate, they were going to have to go on without them.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you