...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Jeff Hammes, president of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County and former Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce president, speaks Wednesday during the chamber's annual gala at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. The event marked 10 years since various area chambers unified to form Kankakee County's organization.
BRADLEY — Ten years ago, Kankakee County business owners and leaders had made one point very clear.
They were shutting their doors when it came to sponsoring and funding numerous area chambers of commerce.
If that was how the chambers wanted to operate, they were going to have to go on without them.
The message they sent was received, and during that period in 2011 and 2012, three separate and distinct chambers — Kankakee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Kankakee Chamber of Commerce and the Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce — eventually became one.
The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce — the singular chamber which was born from that movement — held its annual gala Wednesday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, and that chain of events was reflected on by former chamber president Jeff Hammes, president of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County. The bank also was awarded Large Business of the Year at the gala.
The gala gathering, he explained, marks 10 years together as a “re-formed, reimagined, recreated and re-visioned chamber.”
“Do not take this moment for granted,” he emphasized to the gathering of 385 people. “Chambers can come and go. It happens in other communities. It happens here.”
Eleven years ago, he explained, the region had multiple chambers and the system simply was failing.
The chambers, he said, were not even on speaking terms, and it was up to the business community to figure out which chamber they wanted to support, which events to attend and which chamber to promote the business.
The end result often left businesses paying annual chamber dues to three organizations.
“It was insane and it was unsustainable,” Hammes said. “It got so bad that many businesses — many of you sitting in this room — threw up your hands, waved the white flag, [but] took a stand and said, ‘Enough.’”
Businesses made the statement that they would not join any of the three chambers until these organizations “got its act together and formed one unified chamber” for the community.
The actions taken likely led to the region maintaining its business organization. Smaller communities, such as Manteno, still maintain their own chamber.
“Ten years ago, our business community chose to unite, rather than separate,” Hammes said. “We chose to work together, instead of apart. We chose to spend our money wisely, instead of foolishly. We chose to efficiency over inefficiency. We chose to invest in something sustainable and some that we even hoped would grow. And here we are today.”
This unified chamber now has membership which has just eclipsed 400, an impressive number considering the impact businesses have faced due to the pandemic.
The “new” chamber has covered much ground in these 10 years, Hammes said.
“So tonight is for those of you who hung in there,” he said. “Tonight is also for those who hopped aboard and joined us somewhere along the way. Because of you, we’re a vibrant chamber.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
