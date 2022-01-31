BRADLEY — This year marks the centennial of the Lincoln Memorial, which was dedicated on Memorial Day 1922.
The memorial was the crowning achievement of another Illinoisan, Henry Bacon of Watseka. Bacon, the lead architect on the project, received the American Institute of Architects Medal honoring his work. Since 1966, the American Institute of Architects has named a prize after Bacon — the Henry Bacon Medal for Memorial Architecture. The handful of winners in history include the Jefferson Memorial, the Statue of Liberty and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.
Former Daily Journal Managing Editor Phil Angelo will speak on Bacon, the struggle to build the Lincoln Memorial and the memorial’s place in American history in a presentation to the Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable.
The roundtable will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradley Public Library. The meeting is free and open to the public. New members are welcome at the roundtable, which meets on the first Wednesday of every month, except for July and August.
All members of the audience are expected to abide by state COVID regulations and wear a mask.
