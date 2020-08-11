KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler has announced he will not seek to retain his seat in the Nov. 3 election, meaning his board tenure will end after eight years.
Wheeler, 50, of Kankakee, who has represented County Board District 15, which is largely the lower Riverview subdivision in east Kankakee, planned to inform the county board of this move at today’s monthly county board meeting.
A member of the county board since November 2012, Wheeler became the board chairman in 2016.
Because the primary has already been held, candidates who withdraw their candidacy can be replaced on the ballot by their political party no later than Aug. 26.
Wheeler said he has formed an exploratory committee to potentially seek Kankakee’s mayor post as a Republican next spring.
Currently, Kankakee 6th Ward Ald. Chris Curtis is the only announced Republican candidate for mayor.
“It’s something I’m looking at. I’m not saying I will run or I won’t. But I’m concerned about the dysfunction at City Hall,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler replaced Mike Bossert as county board chairman. Defeated in the March 2016 election by Shane Ritte, Bossert had served on the board for 12 years and had been its chairman for eight years.
Currently, County Board member Todd Sirois, who represents the St. Anne area as part of District 3, is the vice chairman. The new chairman will be selected following the seating of the new board after the November election. The current board has a 22-6 Republican majority so the new chairman will most certainly be a member of the GOP.
Wheeler informed the executive staff of his decision Monday, and he planned to address the full County Board today.
Wheeler was being opposed by Democrat candidate Kimberly Hudson, a former teacher at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. She also serves of the board of the Kankakee County Community Services Inc. as its vice president.
This is Hudson’s first run at elected office.
Wheeler said District 15 is of such a political makeup — meaning registered Democrats versus registered Republicans — that in his mind, it is more than he can overcome.
“You can fight all you want, but I looked at this from so many different angles and there is no path to victory for me,” he said. “I can find no evidence anywhere where there is victory. ... There are more important things to tackle.”
Under Wheeler’s leadership, the county eliminated its massive debt, improved its bond rating and opened board meetings to public access through the internet.
He noted the county also was a chief advocate into aiding CSL’s expansion by helping get needed transportation improvements at or near the site. The county also has worked with other state and utility leadership figures to renew the effort to bring natural gas service to the Hopkins Park area.
Wheeler said there was much more that he wanted to do, but, sometimes, things don’t work out as planned.
“This day came quicker than I would have hoped,” he said.
