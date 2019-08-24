“We supply those who feed the world.”
That’s the vision statement on the wall at Scoular, a grain elevator and soybean cleaning facility in Andres, a tiny community along Route 45 in Will County.
Scoular is a 127-year-old firm founded in Nebraska. There has been a grain elevator in Andres for the past 90 years. In 2013, Scoular acquired the Andres sites, uniting the two longtime concerns. It then erected a modern plant, which opened Dec. 7, 2015.
The plant handles 60,000 tons of soybeans per year. Specializing in non-GMO beans, Scoular takes in crops from Illinois, as well as parts of Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and Michigan. That’s as much as a 400-mile radius to find the non-GMO beans it wants.
The plant, chosen because it was new and within driving distance to Chicago, was part of the U.S. Soy Global Trade Exchange 2019, organized by the U.S. Soybean Export Council in cooperation with the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance and the Illinois Soybean Association.
More than 250 government officials, agricultural leaders and soybean buyers from around the world were in the area Tuesday to learn about the production of American and Illinois soybeans. Scoular was one of the stops on a tour that included everything about soybeans from growing to processing to shipping.
Justin Dent, plant manager at Scoular, said 85 percent of the beans handled at Scoular are exported, leaving the plant in packaging not opened until it reaches its destination.
Quality, consistency and a competitive price are emphasized at Scoular. The beans go through six processes on various pieces of equipment: an air/screener; a destoner; a color sorter; a gravity table; a belt sorter and an aspirator. Beans are rejected if they are split in half, if they don’t have the right color (a sort of dull yellow) or if they don’t have the right density (as in weight). All foreign material, including small stones, is sorted out or blown away. In a good load, about 15 percent of the material is rejected.
As each batch of beans comes in too, samples are drawn and tested in the lab, to assure that the beans are non-GMO. The Scoular guarantee is that the end product is 99.7 percent non-GMO.
The speed of the process (about two hours from start to finish), the plant’s cleanliness and the efficiency and the testing impressed the visiting agricultural buyers.
“Everything was excellent,’’ said Atul Mundhra, a broker who buys U.S. crops for firms in India. “They have good rules, good procedures and they follow them.”
“This is very efficient,” said Ibnu Wiyono, of Indonesia. ‘Everything runs on time.”
