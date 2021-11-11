Ten years ago this week, the average per-gallon fuel price nationwide was $3.43, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The nation was at the midpoint of a four-year run when per-gallon gas prices hovered in the $3 to $3.90 range. The surge subsided in late 2014.
Those prices have returned and compared to 2020, when the nation was in the grips of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and stay-at-home restrictions, the per-gallon cost is now $1.30 higher this second week of November than it was one year ago.
And while $4-a-gallon gasoline does not appear to be on the horizon, industry analysts say, it is likely that prices will not be doing an about-face anytime soon.
Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, did note consumers could see a 10- to 20-cent hike in fuel prices before the closeout of 2021.
“These prices are happening across quite a bit of the United States,” he said as the nation rebounds from the pandemic-induced economic shutdown. “This year couldn’t be more of 180 degrees different than last year. [Fuel] demand is through the roof.”
DeHaan noted oil companies were shutting down and laying off workers a year ago.
While production has been tempered here with the closing of some oil lines, DeHaan noted the root of this problem is COVID-19.
“Oil companies would have been producing,” he said. “This issue is all born out of the pandemic.”
Once production began to stall, the economy started to rebound, meaning demand simply has out-paced supply. He noted 600 million more gallons of gas are being consumed every day versus this same time frame of 2020.
Factor in China’s coal inventory dropping and its greater reliance on oil as well as Europe’s natural gas shortages places a greater demand on oil and supply simply is not keeping pace, DeHaan noted.
“There is an insatiable demand not being met by supply,” he said.
And this is not an issue expected to quickly subside.
“What lies ahead we really don’t know. I don’t see record prices ahead, but there will be elevated prices through the winter,” DeHaan said.
He said OPEC has started to increase its oil production, but that will take some time to catch up with the demand.
“There is simply too great of a mismatch between supply and demand,” he noted.
Regarding the prospects of $4 gasoline, DeHaan is confident that barring some type of major global issue, he doesn’t anticipate that barrier being cracked.
“Oil is a global product,” he said. “We wouldn’t be in this seat if not for COVD-19. ... It should not get significantly worse, perhaps slightly worse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.