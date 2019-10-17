AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital will host a celebration honoring the women of Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the hospital's Franco Conference Center, 500 W. Court St., Kankakee.
Founded in 1897 by the Sister Servants, St. Mary’s Hospital has been meeting the health needs of Kankakee County residents for more than 120 years.
Cake and refreshments will be served. A special blessing and remarks by Chris Shride, president of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sister Carol Karnitsky will take place at 1:30 p.m.
To reserve attendance, RSVP Terri Stauffenberg at 815-937-2402 or email Theresa.Stauffenberg@amitahealth.org.
