BOURBONNAIS — AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee will partner with the Kankakee County Health Department to run a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday in Bourbonnais.
The clinic will be held, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 21 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais, according to an AMITA Health press release.
The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used at the clinic.
Appointments are open to eligible county residents.
Find more detail and register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/April9Janssen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.