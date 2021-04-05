AMITA drive-thru vaccination
Registrants arrive Wednesday morning for their drive-thru vaccination during one of two clinics hosted by AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and the Kankakee County Health Department last week in Bourbonnais. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee will partner with the Kankakee County Health Department to run a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday in Bourbonnais. 

The clinic will be held, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 21 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais, according to an AMITA Health press release. 

The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used at the clinic.  

Appointments are open to eligible county residents. 

Find more detail and register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/April9Janssen.