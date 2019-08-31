Daily Journal staff report
To complement its full neurology and neurosurgery program and better serve the needs of the community, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee has launched a teleneurology program for quick service in the event of head injury, stroke and other neurological issues.
The teleneurology program, which was unveiled in June, relies on the expertise of board-certified neurologists to evaluate, treat and manage the needs of neurological patients through specialized video and other advanced technology.
“Ensuring timely, compassionate care is — and always has been — our greatest priority,” said Dr. Kalisha Hill, chief medical officer for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital. “The addition of leading edge telemedicine to complement the full capabilities of our neurology program brings the best, most accurate patient care right here to our community.”
The process for a teleneurology consultation is straightforward, Hill said.
“When a patient with neurology symptoms presents at the hospital, whether by ambulance or walk-in — no matter the time of day — the on-call teleneurologist is called for consultation,” she said. “Using a high-resolution video connection, the teleneurologist performs a neurological examination, discussing any findings and treatment with our on-site clinical team.”
This allows assessment to take place around the clock, supporting the hospital’s Level II Trauma Center designation, Hill said. The teleneurology program is supported by Dr. Ayman Omar and Dr. Chizoba Ezepue, both board-certified neurologists.
“We already have world-class neurosurgeons in Dr. Beejal Amin and Dr. Tamir Hersonskey, who have both served our patients for more than 15 years,” Hill said. “We’re thrilled to bring this advanced treatment to our community, continuing to bring our patients the highest level of care available.”
