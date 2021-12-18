KANKAKEE — AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee has announced what it is labeling as a "temporary pause" regarding its Jan. 4 COVID-19 vaccination mandate deadline.
In a Dec. 17 letter to its employees, AMITA Health stated it had "made the decision to temporarily pause separation of employment in connection with the COVID-19 vaccination policy."
The statement further read: "Specifically, workforce members who are not fully vaccinated (with or without an exemption) as of January 4, 2022, will be allowed to continue working at this time. AMITA Health continues to strongly encourage associates to be vaccinated."
The move comes on the heels of a number of court rulings around the nation regarding the federal government's vaccination mandate to employers. The courts are ruling against the government's ability to impose such a mandate.
AMITA spokesman Tim Nelson said Friday the organization did not have additional details to share at this time.
More than 75 percent of AMITA's 760-member workforce has been vaccinated.
The hospital system noted unvaccinated employees remain required to continue abiding by all infection control and safety protocols, meaning weekly COVID-19 testing and documentation in compliance with Illinois mandate.
Failure to abide by the requirements results in disciplinary action, AMITA officials noted.
Riverside Healthcare, however, has not relaxed its Jan. 3 timeline.
In a Dec. 13 letter to 56 Riverside staff who are working under the protection of a court-order temporary restraining order, Riverside officials noted the order expires Dec. 27.
"If there is not a subsequent order by the federal court [where the case has been moved] to grant the plaintiffs a preliminary injunction, Riverside will proceed with enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine policy," the document noted.
The letter informs employees that those who have not received the vaccination as required will be terminated Jan. 3.
"If you choose to receive the vaccination prior to midnight on January 2, 2022, your employment with Riverside will continue," it states.
More than 97 percent of Riverside employees have complied with requirements regarding vaccination.
Matt McBurnie, Riverside's vice president of institutional advancement, said Friday that Riverside has not made any adjustments to its policy and the Dec. 13 notification to non-vaccinated employees stands.
