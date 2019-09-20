Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital launches micro food pantry

Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee has launched a micro food pantry to benefit those in need throughout the community.
The micro food pantry, located on the north side of the medical campus, on the circle drive off Court Street, will be stocked twice daily by hospital staff volunteers, said Kathy Peterson, director of community development for Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The goal is to provide patients and visitors access to nutritious selections, most of which consist of selections requiring minimal preparation for those without access to conventional or microwave ovens. Items included in the micro food pantry include canned soups, fruits and vegetables, pastas and sauces, cereal and oatmeal, peanut butter and granola bars.
“There are several great food pantries in the county, but access is limited to certain days and times for each,” Peterson said. “And, unless an individual has transportation, they are often unattainable. Our goal is to serve our immediate community with access to healthy food options that can be obtained any time of the day.”
She said this serious need was identified through participation in the county’s Community Health Needs Assessment. In Kankakee County, 17 percent of households receive assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as compared to 13 percent in Illinois and nationally. In addition, there is a higher number of Kankakee County residents, 14 percent, with food insecurity than the state (12 percent) and national (13 percent) aberages.
“Access to affordable, healthy food is extremely important to our community,” said Laura Stzuba, director of community outreach and planning for the Kankakee County Health Department. “We’re thankful Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital is furthering its mission of service to those most in need by providing this much-needed service to our community.”
