The COVID-19 pandemic has left many without the health insurance they need, when they need it most.
AMITA Health has partnered with Advocatia Solutions in providing free help in finding no- or low-cost health insurance options. With the open enrollment period ending Tuesday, Dec. 15, AMITA is encouraging individuals and families to learn what programs they may be eligible for by logging onto amitahealth.org/enroll or calling 312-584-1212. Information may also be obtained by texting “AMITA” to 312-586-9711.
Programs for possible enrollment include Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Health Insurance Marketplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!