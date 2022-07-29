Tigers

A mural near the Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 administration building shows the Tigers mascot, which is now the mascot for all five schools after LeVasseur, Shepard and Shabbona schools asked for their mascots to be changed from the Explorers, Rockets and Bears, respectively. 

 Daily Journal/ Stephanie Markham

BOURBONNAIS — All schools in Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 will share the same mascot next year — the Tigers.

The Bourbonnais School Board approved the change Tuesday for Shabbona and Shepard elementary schools to change their mascots from the Shabbona Bears and the Shepard Rockets to the Tigers mascot used by the rest of the district.

The change falls in line with the recent move by LeVasseur Elementary from the Explorers to the Tigers, which the board approved in June.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

