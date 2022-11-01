Jim Rowe (copy) (copy)

 Daily Journal/David Volden

KANKAKEE — The Illinois State Supreme Court ordered all SAFE-T Act civil lawsuits pending across Illinois be consolidated into the Circuit Court of Kankakee County.

The court’s order came Monday and consolidated 58 counties’ civil lawsuit against the State of Illinois asking that HB3653, the “SAFE-T Act,” be declared unconstitutional.

Kankakee County’s case becomes the lead case statewide.

