Every school in Kankakee and Iroquois counties — as well as every school in Illinois — will be closed until March 30 as a result of a state mandate from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The news came during the governor’s press conference late Friday afternoon and after days of discussions and preparations at local schools to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. As the virus became more and more of a worldwide concern this week, local school officials said they were focusing on prevention while looking to health officials for guidance on further action.
Other states and large cities shut down schools this week over COVID-19 concerns, but officials in Illinois resisted until Friday. Pritzker said the decision will affect nearly 2 million students statewide.
“None of the choices that we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple,” Pritzker said. “All of these choices have cascading effects.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, “We would rather be overcautious than put the health of our most vulnerable citizens at risk.”
As the week drew to a close, many Kankakee County districts were in the process of holding staff meetings and preparing an online curriculum in the event schools were required to close.
At Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, school officials issued a letter to parents Thursday stating that the school would have an unscheduled half-day on Friday in light of coronavirus concerns. BBCHS closed at 11 a.m. Friday to allow teachers and staff time to prepare an e-Learning curriculum, according to the letter.
About 300 BBCHS students planned to take a spring break trip to Disney World at the end of March. The trip was canceled after Disney announced late Thursday that the park would close for nearly two weeks.
District 307 Superintendent Scott Wakeley said the district had planned to go ahead with the trip so long as word from health officials, Disney and the Bob Rogers Travel Agency remained that travel to the Florida park would be OK.
Wakeley said school officials would be looking into rescheduling or getting refunds for the trip since it was canceled on Disney’s end.
“This is my 16th year as superintendent,” Wakeley said. “These are unprecedented times.”
As late as Thursday, Kankakee School District 111 was planning to have all students use Learning Anywhere, Anytime online classroom on March 19 and 20 while staff prepared for extending the online curriculum. According to a statement released before Pritzker’s announcement, school officials said they were “intent on keeping the schools open and functioning” and the district was preparing to offer meals for students in the event of a long-term closure.
District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said maintenance staff were working this week to perform deep cleanings in the schools. The district started doing more deep cleans in the evenings and over winter break to remedy a widespread flu problem earlier this school year, she said.
Similar discussions and preparations were underway at other local schools, including Manteno Community Unit School District 5, Momence Community Unit School District 1 and Bradley Elementary School District 61.
The closing of schools comes the same week that many large universities and colleges in Illinois suspended in-person classes due to concerns about the virus, including Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University.
Before Friday’s press conference, the Diocese of Joliet notified school pastors and principals of the following: “Based on current guidelines from local public health departments, which recommend the cancellation of public gatherings involving 250 or more people, Bishop Richard E. Pates, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Joliet, mandated the closing of schools operated by the diocese.”
The decision to temporarily close the schools, beginning Monday, March 16, applies to all Catholic schools, religious education, and youth ministry programs that are operated by the Diocese of Joliet until further notice. Catholic schools not operated by the diocese, such as those sponsored by religious orders, will make decisions individually.
