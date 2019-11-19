BOURBONNAIS — Snippets of videos made their way on Facebook in June after police arrested a teenager during a fight at the Bourbonnais Skate Park.
The people who posted those videos claimed it was an act of police brutality. However, the responding officer was wearing a body camera. Police showed the full incident to the teen’s parents, and a complaint was never filed against the officer.
That transparency has benefited the Bourbonnais Police Department over the years. Before it started its body camera program in 2015, the department averaged 10 complaints per year.
In the past five years, the department has had only four complaints filed against its officers. All of which were deemed unfounded through footage captured by officers’ body cameras.
Police Chief Jim Phelps believes that trend will continue after the Bourbonnais village board agreed Monday to purchase a new body camera for every officer in the department.
“I can’t imagine us policing without body cameras due to the positive impact they have had on improving our transparency and community relations,” Phelps said. “Our body cam program has built on the trust we have had with the public.”
On Monday, the Bourbonnais village board approved a $76,100 purchase of 24 body cameras, as well as video storage equipment.
Bourbonnais is the only area police department to employ body cameras. The department has 11 older body cameras that were purchased through donations, grants and funds from the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.
The department decided to expand its program after the manufacturer of its old body cameras was bought out. Now, every officer will have a department-issued body camera.
“It’s crucial to have these cameras in today’s world,” Phelps said. “Police are experiencing more violence on cases, especially cases that involve mental health situations. We have these cameras for our safety and the public’s safety.”
In addition, four new squad car cameras, which are being replaced through a yearly rotation, are included in the purchase.
