KANKAKEE — At 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, the Alkebulan History Center will celebrate 12 years of bringing Black history to the community. Curator is Dr. Leonard Porter of St. Anne.
An event will be in the auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, with music by The Simsons and a salute to the late Dr. Margaret Taylor Burroughs, the co-founder of the DuSable Museum of African-American History in Chicago.
The Alkebulan History Center will launch the two-year building plan. Proceeds from the event will go to the Alkebulan Annual Scholarship fund.
