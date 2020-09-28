BOURBONNAIS — Kankakee County’s third Aldi’s grocery store’s grand opening has been set for Oct. 8, store officials confirmed.
The approximate 21,000-square-foot store, of which 12,500 square feet will be devoted to retail space, joins the stores located at 2051 N. State Route 50, Bradley, and 2705 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Store hours at 950 Main St. NW will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The newest location along Illinois 102 between the Bourbonnais Post Office and the Burger King restaurant will be the largest of the three.
Aldi opened its first Kankakee County store in 1983 in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee. The company closed that first store in 2009 when it construction the new 17,000-square-foot store at 2705 S. Schuyler.
The company had a store in Bradley at 1300 Locke Drive, opened in 1991, before it opened its second new store — also 17,000 square feet — in March 2015 along Illinois 50 near the St. George Road intersection.
Construction on the third store here began with a March 2020 groundbreaking.
The newest store, located on a 3.5-acre parcel, will likely capitalize on the growing Bourbonnais population in that area as well as shoppers traveling along Illinois 113 and the Warner Bridge Road and Career Center Road regions.
The store will employ 15 to 20 people.
The company has more than 1,900 stores in 36 states and employs more than 25,000. By the end of 2022, Aldi expects to be the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer in terms of store count.
The third Aldi stores only further demonstrates the company’s success in Kankakee County and intensifies the battle for grocery shoppers in the Bradley/Bourbonnais area. In addition to Aldi, there is a Jewel store also located along Main St. NW as well as a Kroger store only a short distance away along Armour Road near the Convent Street intersection.
There is a Super Walmart store only across the street from the Bradley Aldi store as well as the popular Meijer grocery store along Route 50, just north of the Lowe’s hardware store. The Target store in Bradley also has an expansive grocery section.
While on the subject of grocery stores, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong stated at last week’s Kankakee City Council meeting that the Jewel store, 446 S. Washington Ave., is in the process of getting a building permit and will be starting a $500,000 upgrade to this store this fall.
Thank you, Jewel.
The store will have significant interior upgrades completed. In addition, some departments will be moved around, but specifics on this were not available. Work is already underway and the project is expected to be finished before the end of the year. The store will remain open during the rehab project.
Once the dominant grocery destination within the metro region, this store — which employs about 100 — has for far too long been ignored by its corporate leadership and its appearance — inside and out — is a reflection of its deferred maintenance.
At the most recent council meeting, Wells-Armstrong said Jewel management stated they want to be good partners with the city. Let’s hope that statement is true and that the planned upgrades prove it.
The Daily Journal’s Lee Provost writes about local business rumors, comings and goings and other notes of interest. Anyone with information to share should contact Provost at lprovost@daily-journal.com or 815-937-3364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!