Adrienne Albrecht

Adrienne Albrecht

SPRINGFIELD — Retired Kankakee County 21st Circuit Judge Adrienne Albrecht has been assigned an appellate court justice in the Third District, according to a news release from the Illinois Supreme Court.

Albrecht is being assigned to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Eugene Daugherity. The assignment takes effect on Dec. 12 and will conclude on Dec. 31, 2024.

“I truly appreciate the Supreme Court placing their trust in me. I am deeply gratified and excited to start this new challenge,” Albrecht said in the release. “I look forward to working with the other justices and staff at the appellate court.”

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you