SPRINGFIELD — Retired Kankakee County 21st Circuit Judge Adrienne Albrecht has been assigned an appellate court justice in the Third District, according to a news release from the Illinois Supreme Court.
Albrecht is being assigned to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Eugene Daugherity. The assignment takes effect on Dec. 12 and will conclude on Dec. 31, 2024.
“I truly appreciate the Supreme Court placing their trust in me. I am deeply gratified and excited to start this new challenge,” Albrecht said in the release. “I look forward to working with the other justices and staff at the appellate court.”
The announcement was made Thursday by the Illinois Supreme Court.
Albrecht served as a resident circuit judge for the 21st Circuit Court from 2006 until her retirement in 2022, winning election in 2008 and retention in 2014, the release said.
Prior to joining the bench, Albrecht worked for 26 years as a partner at Sacks, Albrecht & Gubbins.
During her time on the circuit court bench, Albrecht served on several Illinois Supreme Court committees, including the e-Business Policy Advisory Board.
Judge Albrecht earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law.
Also announced Thursday, Judge Linda Davenport was appointed to the Appellate Court Third District.
Davenport is being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the election of Mary Kay O’Brien to the Illinois Supreme Court, according to the release.
The appointment takes effect on Dec. 21, and will conclude on Dec. 2, 2024.
Davenport has served on the bench since 2006, when she was appointed an associate judge in the 18th Circuit and served in the Domestic Relations Division.
She was reappointed in 2011 and 2015, and in 2018 won election as a circuit court judge in the 18th Circuit.
Prior to joining the bench, Davenport spent 28 years working in private practice. During this time, she also had tenures as a hearing officer for the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) and was a city council member in Wheaton.
Davenport earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado and earned her Juris Doctor from the DePaul University College of Law. She is a past president of the DuPage County Bar Association and was named as Inspirational Woman of the Year by the DuPage Association of Women Attorneys in 2012.
“Judges Linda Davenport and Adrienne Albrecht are outstanding jurists with distinguished careers in private practice prior to taking the bench,” O’Brien said. “I have great confidence in their legal ability and I know the public will be well served when they become justices on our appellate court.”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
