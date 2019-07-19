MANTENO — Local hotels are seeing a decline in business because of Airbnb.com, but an official says there is a way to counteract the downturn.
Now, the countywide 5 percent hotel tax does not apply to homeowners who rent out their homes to temporary lodgers with Airbnb. So the county loses money when more people choose to go with Airbnb as opposed to traditional hotels.
The issue was discussed Wednesday at the monthly meeting of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau board.
Scott Billadeau, general manager of Holiday Inn Express, said area hotels are seeing a decrease in revenue because of Airbnb, which is becoming more popular with business travelers.
Staci Wilken, the visitors bureau’s executive director, said the county needs to levy a tax for Airbnb properties.
“They don’t fill out reports like hotels do. How do you make them do it? Every day, you go out on the (Airbnb) website and see who is registered,” Wilken said. “It’s monitored in a lot of places.”
She said county officials have been “amenable” to the idea of a tax for Airbnbs.
“It’s been on the back of the pile while we are working on other projects,” Wilkin said.
On another note, Billadeau said the next few weeks will be good for the local hotel business because the annual Chicago Bears training camp is taking place at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. The team reports to camp Thursday and the first practice is set for July 27.
Supply and demand, he said, means local hotel rates will triple.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the visitors bureau board elected Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong as its president, replacing Hollice Clark, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, who resigned last month.
“I’m committed that we all work together and that we continue to promote tourism,” Wells-Armstrong said. “We all have unique characteristics in our communities. It’s more impactful if we work together.”
One member who did not attend the meeting was Bradley Village Administrator Catherine Wojnarowski, who was appointed in May. This was her second month as a no-show.
Bradley and the visitors bureau are in a dispute about whether the village’s hotel tax will continue going to the bureau. About half of the agency’s money comes from Bradley, which has most of the county’s hotels.
